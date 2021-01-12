TOP STORIES

Minnesota pizza dough thrower is one of the world's best "pizza acrobats": Nick Diesslin's 15 minutes of fame is hand-tossed. The 29-year-old Maplewood man has performed on the Minnesota State Fair grandstand. He's competed in a world championship. He's been featured on weird news websites and even appeared on "The Tonight Show." All thanks to an unusual skill. He's really good at tossing pizza dough.

Minnesota's "Happy Doc" turns personal happiness into a DIY project : If we can't change the circumstances, perhaps we can alter our attitudes. Which brings us to the Happy Doc, otherwise known as Dr. Dale Anderson. A retired clinical professor at the University of Minnesota, he's convinced that we have the ability to make ourselves happy. Anderson practices what he preaches with the fervor of Pollyanna on nitro cold brew. It's not that nothing negative ever happens — he has encountered his share of bad news — but he refuses to let it get the upper hand.

"RuPaul Drag Race" contestant flaunts her Minnesota roots : One of this season's competitors on "RuPaul's Drag Race" hails from Minnesota —and wants the whole world to know it. Ethan Mundt, 25, performs under the stage name Utica Queen, a nod to growing up in Utica, Minn.

Couple had a front row seat watching barred owlets grow up: Young barred owls filled one Shoreview couple's summer with drama and heart-stopping adventures.

Why the White Sox will be the Twins' top rival in 2021 : Cleveland traded Francisco Lindor. Chicago added high-priced closer Liam Hendriks. The 2021 race is on.

Blaine's Bjugstad returns as key part of Wild's roster remake : Blaine native Nick Bjugstad struggled last year in Pittsburgh but he sees a return home with a spot between Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov as a golden opportunity.

: Blaine native Nick Bjugstad struggled last year in Pittsburgh but he sees a return home with a spot between Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov as a golden opportunity. It's time College Football Playoff expands to eight-team field: Reruns are for sitcoms, not sports. Now after Alabama has yet another national title, let's freshen up the field and invite more than the same small set of power schools each year, writes Chip Scoggins.

11 hit songs artists refuse to play: "A hit song can be a career-making achievement for recording artists, who can sometimes dine out on just a handful of popular singles for decades. But for some musicians, being expected to play the same tune during tours or public appearances leads to exasperation—and sometimes even outright refusal," writes Jake Rossen of Mental Floss.

