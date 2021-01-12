TOP STORIES
- FBI alert warns extremists preparing for violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend: The FBI has credible evidence of a threat of violence on Sunday specifically aimed at the Minnesota and Michigan state capitols by right-wing extremists as part of their preparation for armed protests in every state and Washington, D.C., leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The evidence is spelled out in a report dated Dec. 29 and written by the FBI's Minneapolis division. President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.
- Derek Chauvin will be tried separately in death of George Floyd: Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March in connection with the death of George Floyd, leaving the three other former police officers involved in the death to be tried together later this summer.
- Two Minneapolis city employees under investigation after U.S. Capitol insurrection: Two Minneapolis city employees are under investigation following the pro-Trump rally and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week. The city did not release the names of the employees or specify for which department they work. It was not immediately clear whether they were part of the group that stormed the Capitol building. The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building left a police officer and a rioter dead. More than 50 members of the U.S. Capitol Police were injured, including 15 who required hospitalization, most of them with head wounds, according to Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio. Of all the scenes of violence, one of the most intense occurred during a struggle to breach a west-side door, during which multiple rioters dragged police officers out of a formation and assaulted them while they were trapped in the crowd.
- Walz, GOP start session with clash over Capitol attack: Gov. Tim Walz condemned Republican legislators for continuing to sow doubts about the November election results and said he wants to hear them say, "President Trump permitted sedition." In one of the DFL governor's sternest public rebukes of his GOP colleagues to date, Walz described how the State Patrol removed his son from their home last week and took him to a safe location. Republicans in the House and Senate reiterated their opposition to the violence at the U.S. Capitol and decried threats against Walz, which they said they just heard about Monday.
- Minneapolis police union chief Kroll to retire at end of January: Bob Kroll, the incendiary Minneapolis police lieutenant whose role as president of the Minneapolis Police Federation made him a lightning rod in the debate over race and policing, announced plans Monday to retire from the department.
- Minnesota pushes for weekend shots to boost COVID vaccine rate: Minnesota has given COVID-19 vaccine to nearly a third of its priority group of 500,000 health care workers and long-term care residents — putting the state at an average pace nationally as it prepares to offer shots to the next wave of people who are elderly or have critical front-line jobs. The state is pushing providers to offer more vaccine on weekends to get more shots in arms quickly.
- Trump's Homeland Security chief abruptly quits amid heightened terrorism threat: The announcement by acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf was perplexing. It came less than a week after he pledged to remain in office and just 10 days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Wolf cited a legal challenge to his leadership as a reason for his resignation, but that had surfaced months ago.
- Minnesota's child care providers await relief funds as they fight to stay open: As part of the $900 billion COVID relief bill that the U.S. Congress passed just before Christmas, states will receive $10 billion to support the child care industry. Minnesota is projected to receive about $137 million, but the money has yet to arrive. Various options are being discussed about how to get it to child care workers.
- Casino mogul, GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87: Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness.
- Minnesota Power shutting, converting last two coal plants by 2035: Minnesota Power will shutter and convert its last two coal power plants by 2035 as it moves toward a promised 100% carbon-free energy mix by 2050. The Duluth-based utility, which serves a broad swath of northeastern and central Minnesota, announced the timeline Tuesday ahead of the company filing a detailed 15-year plan with state regulators in February.
WATCH THIS
Minnesota pizza dough thrower is one of the world's best "pizza acrobats": Nick Diesslin's 15 minutes of fame is hand-tossed. The 29-year-old Maplewood man has performed on the Minnesota State Fair grandstand. He's competed in a world championship. He's been featured on weird news websites and even appeared on "The Tonight Show." All thanks to an unusual skill. He's really good at tossing pizza dough.
TRENDING
- Minnesota's "Happy Doc" turns personal happiness into a DIY project: If we can't change the circumstances, perhaps we can alter our attitudes. Which brings us to the Happy Doc, otherwise known as Dr. Dale Anderson. A retired clinical professor at the University of Minnesota, he's convinced that we have the ability to make ourselves happy. Anderson practices what he preaches with the fervor of Pollyanna on nitro cold brew. It's not that nothing negative ever happens — he has encountered his share of bad news — but he refuses to let it get the upper hand.
- "RuPaul Drag Race" contestant flaunts her Minnesota roots: One of this season's competitors on "RuPaul's Drag Race" hails from Minnesota —and wants the whole world to know it. Ethan Mundt, 25, performs under the stage name Utica Queen, a nod to growing up in Utica, Minn.
- Couple had a front row seat watching barred owlets grow up: Young barred owls filled one Shoreview couple's summer with drama and heart-stopping adventures.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Why the White Sox will be the Twins' top rival in 2021: Cleveland traded Francisco Lindor. Chicago added high-priced closer Liam Hendriks. The 2021 race is on.
- Blaine's Bjugstad returns as key part of Wild's roster remake: Blaine native Nick Bjugstad struggled last year in Pittsburgh but he sees a return home with a spot between Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov as a golden opportunity.
- It's time College Football Playoff expands to eight-team field: Reruns are for sitcoms, not sports. Now after Alabama has yet another national title, let's freshen up the field and invite more than the same small set of power schools each year, writes Chip Scoggins.
WORTH A CLICK
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Jan. 12, 2018: Ahead of the Super Bowl, Twin Cities-area religious leaders cheered from the sidelines while filming a commercial to benefit the Downtown Congregations to end Homelessness in the Augsburg Sports Dome in Minneapolis. (Photo: Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune)