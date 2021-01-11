TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

Tiger sneaks up on monkey in a treetop: This video from Periyar Tiger Reserve in southern India, is full of suspense as the tiger ascends the tree and draws closer to its intended prey, but the monkey proves to be a cunning foe.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

Golden Fig founder has the golden touch at St. Paul specialty foods shop : Laurie Crowell's foray into local and seasonal specialty foods wasn't intentional, but 25 years later she's one of its fiercest advocates.

: Laurie Crowell's foray into local and seasonal specialty foods wasn't intentional, but 25 years later she's one of its fiercest advocates. $2.15M Minneapolis home on a hill has "good karma" and a beautiful skyline view : This historic home in Lowry Hill has been lovingly renovated to restore its luster.

: This historic home in Lowry Hill has been lovingly renovated to restore its luster. How Twin Cities theaters are connecting with audiences online: When theater companies scheduled shows for spring 2021, it seemed like a worst-case scenario that they would be shuttered for up to a year due to the pandemic. But here we are, with those productions postponed again until it's safe to gather in theaters. The good news is that many companies are finding ways to connect with audiences outside of their artistic homes.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Everson Griffen slams Kirk Cousins, suggests Zimmer didn't want the QB : Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen re-opened questions about the Vikings' 2018 offseason quarterback search over the weekend, tweeting – then deleting and apologizing – a negative opinion about Kirk Cousins and suggesting Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer never wanted Cousins on the Vikings in the first place.

: Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen re-opened questions about the Vikings' 2018 offseason quarterback search over the weekend, tweeting – then deleting and apologizing – a negative opinion about Kirk Cousins and suggesting Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer never wanted Cousins on the Vikings in the first place. Surviving the "pain cave," Jessie Diggins wins first Tour de Ski title for U.S. : The Afton native captured the overall title with a second-place finish in Sunday's final stage. To grab the prize, though, she had to make certain her mind was as strong as her legs.

: The Afton native captured the overall title with a second-place finish in Sunday's final stage. To grab the prize, though, she had to make certain her mind was as strong as her legs. Wild taking new look into revamped season, realigned divisions: The NHL will kick off a streamlined schedule with four updated divisions to get back in action during the middle of a pandemic. These tweaks will add a unique twist to the Wild's 20th anniversary season.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

Inside the siege at the U.S. Capitol: The Washington Post offers perhaps the most complete account of last week's chaos at the Capitol, and reveals how a quick-thinking Capitol Police officer tricked several dozen rioters into chasing him up a flight of stairs and away from the Senate chamber, almost certainly avoiding more bloodshed.

TRIVIA WINNER

Congratulations to Chris San Agustin! Chris was randomly selected from among the many readers who correctly answered that Merrick Garland is President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general. Chris wins a $15 gift card. Be sure to read Talkers on Friday for another trivia question!

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Jan. 11, 1971: Telephone operators Mary Barden, left, and Elaine Mobley practice handling long-distance calls at a training console similar to those Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. planned to install in the Twin Cities area by 1973. The consoles would allow operators to assist customers who dial person-to-person, credit card, collect and other long-distance calls from their home, business or coin phones. (Photo: Star Tribune)