Talk of raising taxes on millionaires swirls as Republicans draft Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

WASHINGTON — Why not tax the millionaires?
As Congress begins drafting a massive package for President Donald Trump's ''big, beautiful bill'' with trillions of dollars in tax breaks and federal program cuts, it's a question that won't seem to go away.
Trump himself has mused he'd ''love'' to tax wealthier Americans a little bit more, but the Republican president has also repeatedly walked it back. This week, the president dismissed a tax hike as ''disruptive'' when asked about it at the White House.
But still it swirls.
And it's setting up a potential showdown between the old guard of the Republican Party, which sees almost any tax hike as contrary to the GOP goal of slashing government, and its rising populist-nationalists, who view a millionaire's tax as championing working-class voters who helped deliver the White House.
''Bring it, baby,'' said former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon on his podcast.
Think of it as Bannon on the one side, versus Newt Gingrich, anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist and others on the other — a debate that once seemed unfathomable for Republicans who have spent generations working to lower taxes and reduce the scope of the federal government.
''I don't think we're raising taxes on anybody,'' House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said this week on Fox News Channel.