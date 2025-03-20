Taliban frees an American man who was abducted while traveling in Afghanistan more than 2 years ago

“We are confident that the Trump Administration will hold firm that my brother needs to be released for relations with the U.S. to move forward,” one of Habibi’s brothers, Ahmad, said in a statement. ‘’We have reason to be confident Mahmood is alive and in Taliban custody, despite their hollow denials of holding him. My brother is an innocent man who has been held away from his wife, young daughter, and elderly parents for 953 days.‘’