RHODES, GREECE – The Greek government has secretly expelled more than 1,000 refugees from Europe's borders in recent months, sailing many of them to the edge of Greek territorial waters and then abandoning them in inflatable and sometimes overburdened life rafts.

Since March, at least 1,072 asylum-seekers have been dropped at sea by Greek officials in at least 31 separate expulsions, according to an analysis of evidence by the New York Times from three independent watchdogs, two academic researchers and the Turkish coast guard. The Times interviewed survivors from five of those episodes and reviewed photographic or video evidence from all 31.

"It was very inhumane," said Najma al-Khatib, a 50-year-old Syrian teacher, who says masked Greek officials took her and 22 others, including two babies, under cover of darkness from a detention center on the island of Rhodes on July 26 and abandoned them in a rudderless, motorless life raft before they were rescued by the Turkish coast guard.

"I left Syria for fear of bombing — but when this happened, I wished I'd died under a bomb," she told the Times.

Illegal under international law, the expulsions are the most direct and sustained attempt by a European country to block maritime migration using its own forces since the height of the migration crisis in 2015, when Greece was the main thoroughfare for migrants and refugees seeking to enter Europe.

The Greek government denied any illegality.

"Greek authorities do not engage in clandestine activities," said government spokesman Stelios Petsas. "Greece has a proven track record when it comes to observing international law, conventions and protocols. This includes the treatment of refugees and migrants."

Since 2015, such European countries as Greece and Italy have mainly relied on proxies, like the Turkish and Libyan governments, to head off maritime migration. What is different now is that the Greek government is increasingly taking matters into its own hands, watchdog groups and researchers say.

For example, migrants have been forced onto sometimes leaky life rafts and left to drift at the border between Turkish and Greek waters, while others have been left to drift in their own boats after Greek officials disabled their engines.

"These pushbacks are totally illegal in all their aspects, in international law and in European law," said François Crépeau, an expert on international law and a former U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

"It is a human rights and humanitarian disaster," Crépeau added.

Greeks were once far more understanding of the plight of migrants. But many have grown frustrated and hostile after a half-decade in which other European countries offered Greece only modest assistance as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers languished in squalid camps on overburdened Greek islands.

Since the election last year of a new conservative government under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece has taken a far harder line against the migrants — often refugees from the war in Syria — who push off Turkish shores for Europe.

The harsher approach comes as tensions have mounted with Turkey, itself burdened with 3.6 million refugees from the Syrian war, far more than any other nation.

Greece believes that Turkey has tried to weaponize the migrants to increase pressure on Europe for aid and assistance in the Syrian war. But it has also added pressure on Greece at a time when the two nations and others spar over contested gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.