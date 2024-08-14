Takeaways: Harris' approach to migration was more nuanced than critics or allies portray it

Harris took two trips to Mexico and Central America in 2021 and 2022, including a visit to Guatemala in June 2021 where she told would-be migrants '' don't come '' to the U.S. During that trip she also defended the fact she had not been to the U.S.-Mexico border during an interview with NBC's Lester Holt by saying she hadn't ''been to Europe. And I mean, I don't … understand the point that you're making.''