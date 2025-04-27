Takeaways from Trump's first 100 days: Steamrolling government and strong-arming allies

In his first 100 days, President Donald Trump exerted his power in a sweep and scale that has no easy historical comparison.
His actions target the architecture of the New Deal, the Great Society, and the Reagan Republican orthodoxy of free trade and strong international alliances. He has taken direct aim at law, media, public health and culture, attempting to bring all to heel.
Here are some key takeaways from the most consequential start of a term of an American presidency since Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Economy
Trump has tried to bend the U.S. economy to his will. But one force is unbowed: the financial markets.
The president says his tariffs will eventually be ''beautiful.'' So far, it's been an difficult three months with consumer confidence plummeting, stock markets convulsing and investors losing confidence in the credibility of Trump's policies.
He has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, including on America's two largest trading partners, Mexico and Canada. Chinese goods are getting taxed at a combined 145%.
He has rewarded the coal and oil sectors by attacking alternative energy, yet his tariffs pushed up the price of the steel and other materials that the energy industry needs to build out production.