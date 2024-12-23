Takeaways from Trump's 1st rally speech as president-elect

Trump spoke for about 75 minutes, much of it a typical Donald Trump speech – plenty of quips about the U.S. being ‘’ripped off'' and more false assertions that he, not Democrat Joe Biden, won the 2020 presidential election. But Trump was nonetheless relaxed, relishing his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in November, especially prevailing in the popular vote after not getting the most votes in 2016 or 2020. He went so far as to offer talk of national unity — though with a sideways compliment to vanquished Democrats.