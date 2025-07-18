Takeaways from the AP's reporting on Trump's business deals

WASHINGTON — From crypto coins to bibles, overseas development deals to an upcoming line of cellphones, President Donald Trump's family businesses have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars since his election.
That flood of money — from billionaires, foreign governments and cryptocurrency tycoons, often with interests before the federal government — has permitted the president to leverage the power of his office for personal gain unlike any of his predecessors.
The sums collected are far greater than those made by the family during Trump's first term, when patronage of his hotels and other properties was de rigueur to curry favor with the famously transactional commander-in-chief.
Here are some takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on the Trump family's latest money-making ventures:
By the numbers
Trump made money during his first term by turning his hotels and resort properties into destinations for his MAGA allies — and those who sought to curry favor with him.
This time around, the family's ambitions are grander. One of Trump's cryptocurrencies is conservatively estimated to have pulled in at least $320 million since January, while another received a $2 billion investment from a foreign government wealth fund. A third has sold at least $550 million in tokens.
His sons have jetted across the Middle East to line up new development deals, while his daughter and son-in-law are working with the Albanian government to build a Mediterranean island resort. Even first lady Melania Trump has inked a $40 million documentary deal with Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, was a frequent target of Trump during his first presidency and whose companies contract extensively with the federal government.