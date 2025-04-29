Takeaways from Canada's election: America's northern ally rejects Trump after he dominates race

TORONTO — Canada's federal election was the first major test of Donald Trump 's influence on the affairs of a longtime U.S. ally since he returned to power 100 days ago. And he lost it badly.
The U.S. president's attacks on Canadian sovereignty outraged voters while the trade war he launched threatened to upend the economy of a nation dependent on U.S trade. That reversed the fortunes of the Liberals, who had been expected to be shown the door by an electorate weary of their decade in power, but instead cast themselves as fighting for Canada's very existence.
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who shares some similarities with Trump style-wise, appeared months ago to be a shoo-in to become Canada's next prime minister. Now, he is out of his own seat in Parliament.
The Liberal victory on Monday energized other American allies under pressure from Trump and newly empowered Prime Minister Mark Carney, who emerges with a new mandate to take a tough line against the U.S. in trade negotiations and other foreign policy.
French President Emmanuel Macron — who has his own complex relationship with Trump and is dealing with tariffs imposed on France — congratulated Carney on X and referenced the ''elbows up'' slogan that Canadians have adopted in resistance to Trump.
''You embody a strong Canada in the face of today's challenges,'' he wrote. ''France is glad to further strengthen the friendship which unites our two countries. I'm looking forward to working with you — ‘elbow to elbow!'''
Trump was on the ballot in all but name
While Canadian voters worried about the cost of living, about crime and other issues, the election become a referendum on Trump in a land where he is deeply unpopular.