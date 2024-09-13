Takeaways from AP's story about a Ferguson protester who became a prominent racial-justice activist

After Michael Brown Jr. was killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, several nationally prominent Black religious leaders arrived, thinking they could help lead the protest movement that had surfaced. But the religion-focused ideas they were proposing didn't mesh with the energy and the pent-up frustrations of the mostly youthful protesters. To a large extent, their spiritual inspiration came from hip-hop music and African drums. One of those protesters, Brittany Packnett, was the daughter of a prominent Black pastor, and served as a translator — trying to bridge the disconnect.