Takeaways from AP's reporting on child malnutrition in Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel's total blockade of Gaza is entering its third month, and food and medical supplies in the aid-dependent Palestinian territory are running dangerously low.
Acute malnutrition among children is increasingly prevalent as hospitals hang by a thread, forced to prioritize deadly emergencies from mass casualty attacks. The price of what little food is still available in the market is exorbitant, unaffordable for most in Gaza, where the United Nations says more than 80% of the population relies on aid.
Israel's longest blockade on Gaza, which began March 2, has sparked a growing international outcry. But that has failed to convince Israel to open the borders. More groups accuse Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war. Israel, for its part, insists the blockade is necessary to pressure Hamas to release the hostages it still holds. Of the 59 hostages still in Gaza, 24 are believed to be still alive.
Israeli authorities did not immediately respond when asked to comment on accusations that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war, but have previously said Gaza had enough aid after a surge in distribution during a two-month ceasefire, and accuse Hamas of diverting aid for its purposes. Humanitarian workers deny there is significant diversion, saying the U.N. monitors distribution strictly.
Here are some takeaways from AP's reporting:
No food coming in, no way to produce it locally
A lack of supplies means the distribution of food parcels has stopped. Community kitchens, a lifeline for hundreds of thousands for their daily meal, are shutting down one after the other. At those still open, chaotic scenes of desperate men, women and children fighting to get meager rations are common. Bakeries have closed, while water distribution is grinding to a halt due to lack of fuel.
The war has rendered farmland mostly inaccessible, while fishermen have reported being shot at when trying to catch fish along Gaza's coastline. Looting has been reported at warehouses with few remaining supplies.