Takeaways from AP's report on why pre-Civil War hymnal 'The Sacred Harp' is getting an update

BREMEN, Ga. — ''The Sacred Harp'' is a pre-Civil War compilation of sacred songs that uses music notes shaped like triangles, ovals, squares and diamonds, and it is getting an update.
Sung in four-part harmony, ''The Sacred Harp'' is central to its more than 180-year-old American folk a cappella singing tradition that is as much about the community as it is the music. It's no accident ''The Sacred Harp'' is still in use today, and a new edition — the first in 34 years — is on its way.
Since the beginning, groups of Sacred Harp singers have periodically worked together to revise it, preserving its history and breathing new life into it. It's a renewal, not a reprint, said David Ivey, a lifelong singer and chair of the Sacred Harp Publishing Company's revision and music committee.
''That's credited for keeping our book vibrant and alive,'' said Ivey.
Why is the revision such a big deal to Sacred Harp singers?
First published in 1844 by West Georgia compilers Benjamin F. White and Elisha J. King, revisions of the shape-note hymnal make space for songs by living composers, said Jesse P. Karlsberg, a committee member and expert on the tradition.
The nine-member revision committee feels tremendous responsibility, said Ivey, who also worked on the most recent 1991 edition.
Sacred Harp singers are not historical reenactors, he said. Singing is a family tradition for many, and it's also a spiritual experience for some. Though many are Christian, Sacred Harp singers include people of other faiths and no faith, including LGBTQ+ community members who found church uncomfortable but miss congregational singing.