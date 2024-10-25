Takeaways from AP's report on the past and present of two historic Philadelphia churches

One church member, Absalom Jones, attended services at a sister congregation while enslaved to a man serving in the church leadership. Jones bought his freedom and eventually became ordained by the Christ Church rector as the first Black priest of the Episcopal Church. He also went on to co-create the Free African Society of Philadelphia, which Fea says ''sought to apply the rights secured from the American Revolution to the 2,000 or so free Black men and women living in the city at the time.''