Takeaways from AP's report on the growing dangers for pregnant women in Gaza's ruins

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — In the ruins of Gaza, decimated by Israel's 18-month-old military campaign, thousands of pregnant women are malnourished. Miscarriages are rising. More babies are born prematurely, some dying because wrecked and overwhelmed hospitals can't care for them.
The risks for Palestinian women and their babies have worsened since March 2, when Israel cut off all food, medicine and supplies for Gaza's more than 2 million people.
Meat, fruits and vegetables are practically nonexistent. Aid groups are running out of food to distribute. Clean water is difficult to find. Pregnant women are among the hundreds of thousands who trudge for miles to find new shelters after repeated Israeli evacuation orders. Many live in tents or overcrowded schools amid sewage and garbage.
Numbers show the impact
Up to 20% of Gaza's estimated 55,000 pregnant women are malnourished, and half face high-risk pregnancies, according to the United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA.
In February and March, at least 20% of newborns were born prematurely or suffering from complications or malnutrition.
With the population displaced and under bombardment, comprehensive miscarriage and stillbirth figures are impossible to obtain. But records at Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital show miscarriages in January and February were double the same period in 2023.
Dr. Yasmine Shnina, a Doctors Without Borders supervisor of midwives at Nasser Hospital, documented 40 miscarriages a week in recent weeks. She has recorded five women a month dying in childbirth, compared with around two a year before the war.