Takeaways from AP's report on pardoned Jan. 6 rioters being embraced in Republican politics

At a recent county Republican committee event in Jackson, Michigan, the 43-year-old commercial real estate developer was met with hugs and handshakes. Dozens of attendees hollered and clapped when he introduced himself as ''your favorite J6er.'' They gasped and shook their heads as Kelley recalled how his young son thought he was dead while he was in federal prison. They urged him to run for governor in 2026, something he said he is debating.