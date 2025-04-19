Takeaways from AP's report on pardoned Jan. 6 rioters being embraced in Republican politics

JACKSON, Mich. — Those who rioted, assaulted police officers or broke into congressional offices during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 are now being received as honored guest speakers at local Republican events around the country.
Since President Donald Trump pardoned about 1,500 rioters on his first day in office, some of those involved in the attack are getting a platform to tell their version of events and are drawing praise in some conservative circles as heroes and martyrs.
Some are considering runs for office, recognizing that at least among a certain segment of the pro-Trump base, they are seen not as criminals, but as patriots.
His arrest roiled his campaign for governor. Now he's back in the political spotlight
Ryan Kelley thought he had a good shot at becoming Michigan's governor in 2022. That is, until he was charged with misdemeanors for participating in the riot. His campaign sputtered and he finished fourth out of five candidates in the Republican primary.
Three years later, Kelley says people ask him all the time to run for governor again. In today's America, his two-month prison sentence for the Capitol riots isn't the obstacle to public life it may once have been.
At a recent county Republican committee event in Jackson, Michigan, the 43-year-old commercial real estate developer was met with hugs and handshakes. Dozens of attendees hollered and clapped when he introduced himself as ''your favorite J6er.'' They gasped and shook their heads as Kelley recalled how his young son thought he was dead while he was in federal prison. They urged him to run for governor in 2026, something he said he is debating.
''I've done much worse and did no jail time,'' said 58-year-old Todd Gillman, a woodworker and Republican chairman for the local congressional district. ''Thank God people like Ryan Kelley are not intimidated by the lawfare that was used against them.''