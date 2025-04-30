Takeaways from AP's report on how Trump's immigration crackdown resonates in the Texas Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Texas — After his inauguration, President Donald Trump issued a series of orders ending legal pathways for immigrants to live and work in the U.S.
Those orders resonate powerfully in the Texas Panhandle, where nearly half of workers in the meatpacking industry are thought to be foreign-born.
Three months into the new administration, confusing government directives and court rulings have left vast numbers of immigrants unsure of what to do.
Immigrants and Panhandle meatpacking
Immigrants have long been drawn to the meatpacking industry, back to at least the late 1800s when multitudes of Europeans — Lithuanians, Sicilians, Russian Jews and others — filled Chicago's Packingtown neighborhood.
For generations, immigrants have come to the Panhandle to work in its immense meatpacking plants, which developed as the state became the nation's top cattle producer.
Those Panhandle plants were originally dominated by Mexicans and Central Americans. They gave way to waves of people fleeing poverty and violence around the world, from Somalia to Cuba.
They come because the pay in the Panhandle plants starts at roughly $23, and English skills aren't very important in facilities where thunderous noise often means most communication is done in an informal sign language.