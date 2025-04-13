Takeaways from AP's report on how flat funding set stage for Texas measles outbreak, might fuel more

The measles outbreak in West Texas didn't happen just by chance.
The easily preventable disease, declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, ripped through Texas communities in part because health departments were starved of the funding needed to run vaccine programs, officials say.
Nationwide, immunization programs have been left brittle by years of stagnant funding by federal, state and local governments. Health departments got an influx of cash to deal with COVID-19, but it wasn't enough to make up for years of neglect.
In Texas and elsewhere, this helped set the stage for the measles outbreak and fueled its spread. And now, new federal funding cuts threaten efforts to curb it .
Already, the more than 700 measles cases reported this year in the U.S. have surpassed last year's total. The vast majority — more than 540 — are in Texas, but cases have popped up in 23 other states. Two Texas children have died.
Here are some takeaways from The Associated Press examination of funding for vaccination programs, how it exacerbates growing vaccine hesitancy and how that fuels outbreaks of infectious disease.
Decreasing vaccine rates provide kindling for disease outbreaks
Children in the U.S. are generally required to be vaccinated to go to school, which in the past ensured vaccination rates stayed high enough to prevent infectious diseases like measles from spreading. But a growing number of parents have been skipping the shots for their kids. The share of children exempted from vaccine requirements has reached an all-time high, and just 92.7% of kindergartners got their required shots in 2023. That's well below the 95% coverage level that keeps diseases at bay.