Takeaways from AP's report on how federal public health cuts are affecting communities across the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are losing a vast array of people and programs dedicated to keeping them healthy. State and local health departments responsible for invisible but critical work including inspecting restaurants, monitoring wastewater for harmful germs, responding to outbreaks and other tasks to protect both individuals and communities are being hollowed out.
The Trump administration is cutting health spending on an unprecedented scale, experts say. It's pulled $11 billion of direct federal support and eliminated 20,000 jobs at national health agencies that in part support local public health work. It's proposing billions more be slashed.
Public health leaders said the cuts are reducing the entire system to a shadow of what it once was and threatening to undermine even routine work – even as the nation faces threats from diseases like measles, whooping cough and bird flu.
The moves reflect a shift away from the very idea of public health: doing the work that no individual can do alone to safeguard the population as a whole.
Here are some takeaways from The Associated Press examination of how federal cuts to public health are affecting communities and people across the United States.
Disease prevention is unseen — and ignored
Prevention work is low key. It's impossible to identify who was saved because, if it goes well, the person never knows when they've fended off a mortal threat with the invisible shield of public health.
The health department in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, for example, has run a mobile clinic that it brings to high schools to ensure students are up-to-date on shots for diseases like measles and polio. Those shots help both the student and the wider community stay healthy — if enough people are vaccinated.