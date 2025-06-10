Takeaways from AP's report on financial interests of RFK Jr. adviser who runs wellness platform

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Calley Means has built a following by railing against the U.S. health system, often hammering on alleged financial conflicts within the medical establishment.
Means, a top aide to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was hired as a White House adviser in March. He has used that position to accuse physician groups, federal agencies and government scientists of financial interests that bias their work.
Means, however, has his own stake in the sprawling health system. He's the co-founder of an online platform that offers dietary supplements, herbal remedies, exercise equipment, light therapy lamps and other wellness products.
The Associated Press found that Means' heated rhetoric against the medical mainstream dovetails with the interests of his company TrueMed, which features vendors who are prominent supporters of Kennedy's ''Make America Healthy Again'' movement. Because of his status as a temporary government employee, Means is exempt from publicly disclosing his financial details.
The AP reviewed more than two dozen interviews, speeches, articles and podcast appearances by Means both before and after he joined the government.
Here are some takeaways from the AP's reporting:
Attacking prescription drugs, promoting wellness alternatives
Means' company, Truemed, helps users take tax-free money out of their health savings accounts, or HSAs, to spend on things that wouldn't normally qualify as medical expenses, such as meal delivery services and homeopathic products — remedies based on a centuries-old, debunked theory of medicine.