Takeaways from AP report on Ukrainian POWs dying in Russian prisons

KYIV, Ukraine — More than 200 Ukrainian POWs have died in prison since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago.
Abuse inside Russian prisons likely contributed to many of these deaths, adding to evidence that Russia is systematically brutalizing captured soldiers, according to officials from human rights groups, the U.N. and the Ukrainian government, and a Ukrainian medical examiner who has performed dozens of POW autopsies.
Ukrainian officials say the frequent repatriation of bodies that are mutilated and decomposed point to an effort by Russia to cover up alleged torture, starvation and poor health care at dozens of prisons and detention centers across Russia and occupied Ukraine.
Ukraine is planning to bring war crimes charges against Russia at the International Criminal Court over its mistreatment of captured soldiers, relying on the testimony of former POWs and evidence collected during autopsies of repatriated bodies.
Russian authorities did not respond to requests for comment. They have previously accused Ukraine of mistreating Russian POWs — allegations the U.N. has partially backed up, though it says Ukraine's violations are far less common and severe than what Russia is accused of.
Mistreatment of POWs is ‘systematic'
A 2024 U.N. report found that 95% of released Ukrainian POWs had endured ''systematic'' torture and ill-treatment. Prisoners described beatings, electric shocks, suffocation, sexual violence, prolonged stress positions, mock executions and sleep deprivation.
''This conduct could not be more unlawful,'' said Danielle Bell, the U.N.'s top human rights monitor in Ukraine.