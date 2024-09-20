Takeaways from AP report on risks of rising heat for high school football players

''Once we get into July, August, September, the hottest times of year, we have to go about as safely as we possibly can in terms of our athletes and making sure that we can make decisions upon how long we practice, if we do practice, how long we break to make sure that they regain the appropriate amount of recovery they need,'' Daigle said. ''If it's too hot, we have to say, hey, let's cut a practice short that day. Coaches are all on board.''