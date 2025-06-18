Takeaways from AP report on President Javier Milei's dramatic cuts to Argentine health care

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina used to have an extensive, free public health system that pretty much ensured that everybody who couldn't afford private insurance was covered for everything.
But in the year-and-a-half since President Javier Milei rode to power on a promise to eliminate the nation's sky-high inflation and huge budget deficits, the radical economist's austerity program has taken a brutal toll on the nation's public hospitals and its population of poor, retired and unemployed patients who have lost access to vital treatment.
In gutting key federal health agencies, Milei's sweeping layoffs and deep spending cuts have mirrored moves taken by the administration of his close ally, U.S. President Donald Trump.
Here are takeaways from an Associated Press report about how a libertarian revolution cheered by the global far-right is affecting the health of Argentines.
Life-or-death stakes for cancer patients
President Milei's suspension of a government agency, known as DADSE, that provided prohibitively expensive medication to uninsured cancer patients and others with rare diseases has left thousands of Argentines without lifesaving treatment.
The changes forced patients to seek help outside the traditional health care system. Some surreptitiously manage to secure spare drug donations via Facebook groups.
Others are not so lucky. A lawsuit filed by patient advocacy groups said at least 60 cancer patients died last year due to the government's suspension of the DADSE medication program. The AP spoke with four families whose loved ones died while waiting for the agency to pay for cancer drugs that it had covered and delivered before Milei took office.