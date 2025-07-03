Takeaways from AP report on company that sold 200,000 carbon credits to remove CO2 from ocean

Formed three years ago, Gigablue says it has designed particles that when released in the ocean will trap carbon at the bottom of the sea. Gigablue says its work will do nothing less than save the planet.
But outside scientists frustrated by the lack of information released by the company say serious questions remain about whether the technology works as the company describes. Their questions showcase tensions in an industry built on little regulation and big promises.
Here are highlights from The Associated Press' reporting:
What is Gigablue?
Gigablue, founded by a group of entrepreneurs in Israel, was originally named ''Gigaton'' after the one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide most scientists say will be necessary to remove from the atmosphere each year to slow global warming.
The company began trials in the South Pacific Ocean last year, and says it will work with country authorities to create a ''sequestration field'' — a dedicated part of the ocean where ''pulses'' of particles will be released on a seasonal basis.
The company announced earlier this year that it reached a historic milestone: selling 200,000 carbon credits. It's the largest sale to date for a climate startup operating in the ocean, according to the tracking site CDR.fyi, making up more than half of all ocean-based carbon credits sold last year.
How do the carbon credits work?