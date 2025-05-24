Takeaways from AP report on abuse case handled by Pope Leo. Victims say he helped when others didn't

Figari, a Peruvian layman, founded the Sodalitium in Peru in 1971 as a lay community to recruit ''soldiers for God.'' It was one of several Catholic societies born as a conservative reaction to the left-leaning liberation theology movement that swept through Latin America starting in the 1960s. At its height, the group counted about 1,000 core members and several times that in three other branches across South America and the United States. It was enormously influential in Peru and has its U.S. base in Denver.