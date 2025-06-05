Takeaways from AP examination showing benefits, costs of rules Trump EPA wants to change

The Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump has served notice it wants to back away from at least 30 major rules that seek to protect air and water and reduce emissions that cause climate change. The agency's administrator, Lee Zeldin, says doing so would mean a new ''golden age'' for America.
It's not certain the rules will go away. They can't be changed without going through a demanding federal rulemaking process.
But an examination by The Associated Press found that gutting the rules would come with high costs in both money and lives.
Here are some takeaways from AP's work:
Hundreds of billions of dollars in costs, thousands of deaths
The AP examination found that the targeted rules are estimated to save at least $275 billion a year and more than 30,000 lives annually. Those figures were built in part on regulatory impact reports prepared by the EPA itself to factor in things such as reduced illnesses and deaths, as well as how much it would cost companies to comply with the rules. AP also worked with research by the Environmental Protection Network of former agency employees.
AP found about 10,000 American lives were expected to be saved as the rules cut traditional pollutants such as soot, smog and heavy metals like mercury and lead. AP also calculated that doing away with the rules entirely would mean rising greenhouse gas emissions that would in turn drive deadly heat that would account for 25,000 more deaths each year around the world. That calculation also relied on a think-tank report and scientific studies that calculate deaths per ton of emissions.
What some of the rules look like