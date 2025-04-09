Takeaways from AP and Lee's report on a pipeline company's lawsuits against Midwest farmers

MANSFIELD, S.D. — The company behind a proposed pipeline that would transport carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants across five Midwest states and store it underground in North Dakota filed hundreds of lawsuits against landowners in recent years, an analysis by Lee Enterprises and The Associated Press found.
This litigation was concentrated in South Dakota, where the company, Summit Carbon Solutions, filed eminent domain lawsuits against landowners across the state. Eminent domain is the taking of private property with compensation to the owner. The legal salvo generated so much outrage among farmers that South Dakota's governor signed a bill into law in early March that bans the use of eminent domain for building carbon dioxide pipelines, putting the future of the project in question.
The AP and Lee Enterprises reviewed hundreds of court cases across multiple states and interviewed landowners, attorneys, academic experts and local elected officials.
Here are key takeaways from the report:
Summit sprayed landowners with lawsuits
The analysis found Summit brought 232 lawsuits against landowners across South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa – including lawsuits seeking access to property for surveys. All 156 of the eminent domain actions were brought in South Dakota. Over the course of two days in late April 2023, the company filed 83 eminent domain lawsuits across the state.
In a statement, Summit spokesperson Sabrina Zenor said the company's priority is voluntary agreements and that the ''vast majority of easements have been and continue to be" secured voluntarily.
Summit kept filing eminent domain lawsuits in South Dakota until late August 2023. In seven South Dakota cases, landowners signed easements after getting sued by Summit, court records show. But after the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission rejected Summit's permit application in September 2023, Summit ''paused or dismissed'' the legal actions, Zenor said.