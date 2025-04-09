Takeaways from AP and Lee's report on a pipeline company's lawsuits against Midwest farmers

Nearly 40% of the nation's corn crop is brewed into ethanol, which is blended into most gasoline sold in the U.S. With the rise of electric vehicles and less of the fuel additive powering cars, some Midwest farmers and the ethanol industry see passenger jet fuel as a potentially huge new market for ethanol. But under current rules, the process for turning ethanol into aviation fuel would need to emit less carbon dioxide to qualify for tax breaks intended to reduce greenhouse gases. Supporters see carbon capture projects such as Summit's pipeline as a way to fight climate change and to help the ethanol industry.