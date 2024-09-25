Takeaways from an AP and Texas Tribune report on 24 hours along the US-Mexico border

Laredo is by far the largest entry point for cargo in the United States, funneling more than twice as much as second-place Detroit over the last year, as measured by product value, and more than four times the amount that goes through El Paso, the second-busiest port of entry on the Mexico border. The sound of rumbling motors from tractor-trailers and the smell of diesel and exhaust fill the warm air as vehicles line up on the World Trade Bridge — one of four international bridges in the city.