Takeaways as Congress sends tax and spending cuts bill to Trump's desk

WASHINGTON — The House has passed the massive tax and spending cuts package that President Donald Trump calls ''beautiful,'' getting it to his desk a day before the July 4 deadline that he had set.
The 887-page bill includes spending cuts, tax breaks, military spending, money for deportations and other longtime GOP priorities like cuts to Medicaid and renewable energy programs. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that under the bill 11.8 million more Americans would become uninsured by 2034 and 3 million more would not qualify for food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits.
Some takeaways from Trump's ''big beautiful bill'' and the path Republicans took to pass it:
Loyalty to Trump carries the day
By Congress time standards, the bill moved at lightning speed — reaching Trump's desk less than six months into his term. That was only possible because Trump set a firm deadline, July 4 and pressured Republican lawmakers to get it done.
Few were left to resist, as most of Trump's Republican critics over the years have either retired or lost reelection. Unfailingly loyal House and Senate Republicans were quick to make his priority their priority.
Plus, GOP lawmakers know they would suffer political consequences for dissent. One senator who did, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, abruptly announced on Sunday that he would retire next year — a day after saying he would oppose the legislation because of its reductions to health care programs.
''Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER,'' Trump had posted on X of Tillis.