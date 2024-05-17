NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), down $1.60 to $163.44.

The software company is reportedly in talks to buy Reka AI.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), up 46 cents to $146.54.

The publisher of ''Grand Theft Auto'' and other video games beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

DXC Technology Co. (DXC), down $3.20 to $16.68.

The technology services and consulting company's earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts' expectations.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), down $7.37 to $49.90.

The restaurant operator slashed its dividend.

RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC), up $17.14 to $284.70.

The maker of bearings and components gave investors a revenue forecast that topped analysts' expectations.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS), up $4.24 to $27.98.

The medical social networking site beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), down $1.17 to $24.32.

The bakery goods company's first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), down 46 cents to $30.53.

The aircraft parts maker and Boeing supplier is laying off about 450 workers.