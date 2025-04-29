Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and 'revenge porn,' passes. What is it?

Congress has overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ''revenge porn.'' Known as the Take It Down Act, the bill is now headed to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.
The measure was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and later gained the support of First Lady Melania Trump. Critics of the bill, which addresses both real and artificial intelligence-generated imagery, say the language is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.
What is the Take It Down Act?
The bill makes it illegal to ''knowingly publish'' or threaten to publish intimate images without a person's consent, including AI-created "deepfakes." It also requires websites and social media companies to remove such material within 48 hours of notice from a victim. The platforms must also take steps to delete duplicate content. Many states have already banned the dissemination of sexually explicit deepfakes or revenge porn, but the Take It Down Act is a rare example of federal regulators imposing on internet companies.
Who supports it?
The Take It Down Act has garnered strong bipartisan support and has been championed by Melania Trump, who lobbied on Capitol Hill in March saying it was ''heartbreaking'' to see what teenagers, especially girls, go through after they are victimized by people who spread such content. President Trump is expected to sign it into law.
Cruz said the measure was inspired by Elliston Berry and her mother, who visited his office after Snapchat refused for nearly a year to remove an AI-generated ''deepfake'' of the then 14-year-old.
Meta, which owns and operates Facebook and Instagram, supports the legislation.