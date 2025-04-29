Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and 'revenge porn,' passes. What is it?

''We must provide victims of online abuse with the legal protections they need when intimate images are shared without their consent, especially now that deepfakes are creating horrifying new opportunities for abuse,'' Klobuchar said in a statement after the bill's passage late Monday. ''These images can ruin lives and reputations, but now that our bipartisan legislation is becoming law, victims will be able to have this material removed from social media platforms and law enforcement can hold perpetrators accountable."