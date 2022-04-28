DINING IN

Bacio

Family-style brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes starters like salad, shrimp cocktail and beignets. Choose breakfast (eggs, hash browns, bread pudding French toast and eggs Benedict) or lunch (beef brisket, glazed ham, vegetables, risotto, tortigiloni rossa) and, of course, dessert. Cost is $44.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids 12 and under.

1571 Plymouth Rd., Minnetonka, 952-544-7000, baciomn.com.

The Clover

A carving station with roast beef and turkey, muffins and danishes, cheese and crackers, fruits and vegetables, eggs and French toast — all the favorites are present at this all-you-can-eat buffet — the restaurant's first — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $27.99 for adults; kids 12 and younger $8.99. Call to reserve your spot.

14845 Robert Trail S., Rosemount, 651-448-2220, theclovermn.com.

The Dakota

A smooth way to start Mother's Day for music-loving moms. Have brunch while listening to swing jazz with Gypsy Mania Hot Club at 10 a.m. (tickets $15) or gospel with Robert Robertson at 1 p.m. ($20). There's a range of a la carte brunch options, from pimento grilled cheese tea sandwiches and pancakes with caramelized bananas to grits and maple syrup and shirred eggs with mushrooms. Prices range from $7 starters to $29 main courses. If Mom isn't a morning person, Over the Rhine takes the stage at 7 p.m., so dinner's an option, too.

1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-5299, dakotacooks.com.

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Make brunch a farm-fresh, family-style one with scrambled eggs, 8-grain griddlecakes and Minnesota-made maple syrup, smoked bacon and ham, American fries, fresh fruit and mini muffin basket. Drinks include juice, drip coffee or nonalcoholic beverages, plus adults get a free mimosa. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cost is $39.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids 12 and under, kids 5 and under are free. Reservations available online.

750 2nd St. S., Mpls., 612-200-9434, farmerskitchenandbar.com.

Gianni's

Not all moms like to celebrate with brunch. Now open on Sundays, the steakhouse is taking reservations for special Mother's Day dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations available online.

635 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-404-1100, giannis-steakhouse.com.

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

Treat mom to a buffet featuring freshly baked pastries, shrimp cocktail, and omelet and carving station, chicken Florentine and more on her special day. Cost is $33.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 12 and under; brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Mpls., 763-755-1234, kendallstc.com.

The Lexington

Get the best of both culinary worlds at the Lexington. The St. Paul stalwart will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; brunch items are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the dinner menu will be available all day. Reserve your spot online.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com.

Lucky's 13 Pub

This locally-owned group of restaurants is holding an all-you-can-eat buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring breakfast classics like cheesy hash browns, eggs Benedict and French toast along with salads, cheeses, muffins, cinnamon rolls and a carving station with ham, turkey and prime rib. Desserts, too. Cost is $27.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids 12 and under.

Call one of five area locations — Roseville, 651-330-9257; Mendota 651-452-1311; Bloomington, 952-405-2213; Plymouth, 763-746-0071; and Burnsville, 952-435-3311 — for reservations. Details at luckys13.com.

Maynards

Take in the views of Lake Minnetonka with your brunch, with seatings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, waffle bar, salad, lox, shrimp Creole, salmon, green beans, mac and cheese and hand-carved ham and beef tenderloin are all on the menu. And for dessert? Salted caramel bread pudding, muffins, ice cream cake and carrot cake. Adults $39.95, kids ages 5 to 11, $19.95. Call for reservations.

685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, 952-470-1800, maynards-excelsior.com.

Potluck

Shopping and sweets? Yes, please. Surprise mom by preordering a heart-shaped chocolate cake or strawberry shortcake from B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane in the Rosedale food hall ($25). Order by May 5 to pick up that day. And in spontaneity is more your style, there will be plenty of cupcakes, cookies, pies, chocolate-covered strawberries and more to sweeten Mom up.

1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, potluckmn.com.

The St. Paul Hotel and the St. Paul Grill

There are two options for Mother's Day weekend at this Saintly City landmark. First, tea. Have afternoon tea while learning to host one May 7 at 11 a.m. Julia Frantz, the hotel's certified tea consultant and etiquette instructor, will share health benefits and history of tea, how to plan an afternoon tea menu, setting up your home for tea, and the rules of etiquette while enjoying that delightful cup of tea. Cost is $70.

Then, brunch. On Mother's Day the a la carte brunch menu features vanilla bourbon French toast, crabcake Benedict, lobster scramble, very berry waffles and more, plus complimentary caramel rolls. Served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; prices range from $17.95 to $58.95.

350 Market St., St. Paul, 651-292-9292, saintpaulhotel.com and stpaulgrill.com.

Tattersall River Falls

Lunch is turning into a special Mother's Day brunch on May from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tattersall's River Falls location. Among the a la carte options: French toast banana foster with Tattersall rum, sausage hash with sweet potatoes and herbed hollandaise, biscuits and gravy, chilaquiles salsa roja, eggs Benedict with smoked trout dip and more. Prices vary.

1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com.

Tria Restaurant & Bar

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this cozy north metro spot will serve a special a la carte brunch with entrees that include crème brûlée French toast, lobster scramble, beef bourguignon, chicken poppy seed salad and more. Prices range from $13.95 to $31.95.

5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-615-0836, triarestaurant.com.

Tullibee at the Hewing Hotel

A special brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starts with chocolate-covered banana bread and fresh fruit and yogurt served family-style, and a wide range of choices for a main course, from an omelet with asparagus. chèvre and ramp pesto and lamb burgers to Hewing Benedict with smoked salmon and fried chicken biscuit sandwiches. Sides of bacon, chicken breakfast sausage and crispy potatoes are also served family-style. Kids choose from silver dollar pancakes, scrambled eggs and sourdough, French toast sticks and a side of fruit. Bonus: A special artist backdrop for DIY family photos. Cost is $55 for adults, $15 for kids under 10.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com/tullibee.

Yankee Tavern

It's all-you-can eat on Mother's Day at this suburban neighborhood gathering spot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet will feature prime rib, Cajun hash, fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, mac and cheese, salads, breakfast meats, desserts and more. Adults $26.99; kids 12 and under $8.99. Call for reservations.

1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com.

TAKE-AND-BAKE

Animales Barbeque Co.

Smoked pork loin, asparagus-pea-ricotta frittata, roasted broccoli and farro salad and Pavlova with macerated fresh berries are on the menu from chef Jon Wipfli's kitchen. A bonus: a quart of smoked tomato Bloody Mary mix is part of the deal, too. Cost is $120; feeds four to six. Pick up May 7 from Bauhaus Brew Labs.

1315 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., animalesbarbeque.com.

Blue Plate Restaurant Group

A full meal without the work. Get spring salad with balsamic vinaigrette, French toast, Gouda hash, vegetable quiche (mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and feta in puff pastry), oven-roasted glazed ham, cinnamon rolls with vanilla icing, and special Mother's Day cookies baked by Cookie Cart. Cost is $79.95 and feed four hungry adults. Order by May 4, with pickup on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highland Grill, 771 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, highlandgrill.com; Longfellow Grill, 2990 River Pkwy. W., Mpls., longfellowgrill.com; Edina Grill, 5028 France Av. S., Edina, edinagrill.com; 3 Squares, 12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy. N., Maple Grove, 3squaresrestaurant.com; The Lowry, 2112 Hennepin Av., Mpls., thelowryuptown.com and the Freehouse, 701 Washington Av. N., Mpls., freehousempls.com.

Paris Dining Club

Put an elegant spin on brunch with chef Jamie Malone's meal kit, featuring spring pea, bacon, Parmesan and poached egg carbonara with shokupan dinner rolls, bibb salad with herbs and sherry vinaigrette, monkey bread with Nutella cream, whipped mascarpone with Champagne-poached berries and shortbread cookies. Cost is $45 per person; order by May 3 at 10 a.m. for pickup or delivery on May 6.

parisdiningclub.com.

Red Cow/Red Rabbit

Keep things cozy at home with a meal kit that serves five to seven. Included are an egg bake, Duroc ham, bacon, breakfast sausage, Gouda hash, pecan caramel rolls and fresh fruit ($89). Add extras — including fritter French toast kits and charcuterie boards — or beverage kits for an additional cost. Orders by May 4 for curbside pickup at Red Cow's Uptown location on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2626 Hennepin Av., Mpls., redcowmn.com or redrabbitmn.com.

Wise Acre

Chef Dan Schmit is offering a take-home brunch kit for Mother's Day. Included are a quiche (made with Vikings and Goddesses pie crust), four cheddar biscuits, asparagus, maple smoked ham, lemon dill cream cheese, greens, maple red wine vinaigrette. Add on a half-dozen pastries ($17.24), an extra quiche ($31.25) or a strawberry-rhubarb mimosa mix ($11, doesn't include bubbly). $118.53, serves four to six. Order by 8 p.m. May 5.

5401 Nicollet Av., Mpls., wiseacreeatery.com.