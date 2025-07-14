Take a first look at the new Harry Potter as HBO begins filming series

A new round of actors were announced Monday, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. The network announced in late May that McLaughlin was cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Several high-profile actors have been announced in other key roles, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.