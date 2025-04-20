Sports

Takaoka has 2 saves for Whitecaps in 0-0 tie with St. Louis

Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver on Saturday night to help the Whitecaps play St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie.

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 3:13AM

ST. LOUIS — Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver on Saturday night to help the Whitecaps play St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie.

Vancouver (6-1-2) has allowed just one goal during its current four-game unbeaten streak dating to a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire on March 22.

St. Louis (2-4-3), which is winless in five straight, snapped a four-game losing streak. Goalkeeper Ben Lundt made his sixth consecutive start in place of the injured Roman Bürki and finished with a save. Lundt has two shutouts this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Braves new leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo makes immediate impact with 4 hits in only 2nd game

Alex Verdugo shook his head when reminded the Atlanta Braves are 2-0 since he was recalled this week.

Sports

Evander Da Silva Ferreira scores twice as Cincinnati tops Fire 3-2 for fourth straight victory

Sports

Timberwolves rout Lakers 117-95 in 1st-round series opener, overcoming Luka Doncic's 37 points