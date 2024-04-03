TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese authorities say 70 workers are trapped in 2 rock quarries after a powerful earthquake rocked the island (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that they were trapped in coal mines).
