NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $1.50 to $142.86.

The White House pledged to provide up to $6.6 billion for the chipmaker to expand facilities in Arizona.

Apartment Income REIT Corp., up $7.07 to $38.42.

The real estate investment trust agreed to be acquired by Blackstone for $39.12 a share in cash.

Paramount Global, down 68 cents to $11.30.

Controlling shareholder Shari Redstone could net $2 billion in cash in a buyout deal reportedly being discussed for the owner of CBS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 58 cents to $198.03.

CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter said he continues to expect the U.S. economy to grow this year.

Model N Inc., up $2.79 to $29.88.

The Silicon Valley software company agreed to be acquired for $30 a share in cash by Vista Equity Partners.

Perion Network Ltd., down $8.42 to $12.69.

The digital advertising company cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts, citing a drop in search ads on Microsoft's Bing search engine.

Spirit Airlines, Inc., up 19 cents to $4.62.

The discount airline is deferring deliveries of aircraft from Airbus and plans to furlough 260 pilots effective Sept. 1.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 53 cents to $68.72.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.