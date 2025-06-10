World

Taiwan indicts four former members of ruling party accused of spying for China

Prosecutors in Taiwan on Tuesday indicted four former members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on charges of spying for China, authorities said.

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 1:55PM

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Prosecutors in Taiwan on Tuesday indicted four former members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on charges of spying for China, authorities said.

It wasn't clear whether the four had volunteered their services, but the indictments point to China's willingness to exploit any opening to gain confidential information about the island it claims as its own territory.

It is alleged that confidential information, including details about the schedules of the president and vice president during their trips abroad, may have been obtained.

The four included Huang Chu-jung, a former assistant to a county councilor representing the DPP that has run Taiwan for the past nine years, who was allegedly recruited while on a business trip to China. the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office said.

The three others had also formerly served as advisers in the presidential office, the National Security Council and other bodies, the prosecution statement said.

The indictments come amid a series of such actions by the Taiwanese government, especially targeting serving and retired military personnel.

