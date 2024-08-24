SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan beats Venezuela 4-1 in championship game of international bracket at Little League World Series, makes title game.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 24, 2024 at 6:56PM
