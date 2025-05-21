Taiwan alleges China is using cash to win developing nations to its stand on the island

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan's foreign minister on Wednesday alleged that China is using cash and other inducements to win over developing countries to its position on the self-governing island but claimed that such tactics are losing their effectiveness,
Lin Chia-lung told reporters that China's goal is to persuade these nations to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and stand with Beijing on issues it says prove Taiwan is part of China.
Lin offered no proof for his allegations and there was no immediate reaction from Beijing.
The minister said that key to that argument is a 1971 U.N. resolution that handed the China seat at the Security Council to Beijing, effectively kicking out Chiang Kai-shek's representatives who had held it even after fleeing to Taiwan when the Communists took over China in 1949.
The resolution says nothing about self-governing Taiwan's representation, but China and its allies have been using it as proof that there is only one China, of which Taiwan is an indivisible part.
Lin also alleged that in developing nations, ''China is using cheap construction'' of projects from stadiums to railway lines to win the countries over.
''We must not let China have what it wants in terms of using legal warfare to make the Taiwan issue its domestic issue," Lin said, adding that Taiwan needs to harness the support from the United States and the European Union in defying Beijing.
Chinese economic pressure has reduced the number of Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies to just 12, mainly small island nations in the South Pacific and Caribbean. Taiwan also lost allies from among Central American countries in recent years.