Tai Baribo scores twice to help Union beat Galaxy for first time at home, 3-2

Defender Mauricio Cuevas scored for the first time this season and the second time in 31 career appearances to give the Galaxy the lead in the 31st minute. Fagúndez scored his second goal this season and the 75th of his career for a 2-0 lead in the 37th. Marco Reus collected assists on both scores and has three on the season. Cuevas notched his first assist this season and the second of his career. Fagúndez has 76 career assists.