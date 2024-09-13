Tua Tagovailoa sustains concussion after hitting head on turf in Dolphins' loss to Bills

''If you know Tua outside of football, you can't help but feel for him,'' Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on Amazon following the game. ''He's a great football player but he's an even greater human being. He's one of the best humans on the planet. I've got a lot of love for him and I'm just praying for him and his family, hoping everything's OK. But it's tough, man. This game of football that we play, it's got its highs and it's got its lows — and this is one of the lows.''