Tackling tariffs: What some companies are saying, and doing, about tariffs

New York — Companies from a wide range of industries are having trouble assessing the impact of tariffs because of the constant uncertainty over whether and where the taxes will be imposed next or postponed, sometimes on a daily or weekly basis. Some tariffs remain in place against key U.S. trading partners, but others have been postponed to give nations time to negotiate.
As a result companies have been giving somewhat shaky financial forecasts during their latest round of earnings updates.
Here's how several big companies are dealing with the tariff confusion:
Kimberly-Clark
The Irving, Texas, company makes Huggies, Kleenex and other personal care and household staples. It expects tariffs to add $300 million of costs and has warned about flat earnings for the year.
''The current environment will now mean greater costs across our global supply chain versus our expectations at the beginning of the year,'' said CEO Michael Hsu, in a statement Tuesday following the company's latest earnings results.
Roughly 20% of Kimberly-Clark's U.S. costs are exposed to tariffs. The bulk of its estimated $300 million cost impact is being driven by U.S. tariffs against China. The company is working to shift some of its supply chain to mitigate the costs.
3M