Tabin's 2 points lead Victoire over Charge 2-1 in sold-out game in Quebec

Kati Tabin had a goal and an assist for her first two points of the season as the Montréal Victoire held off the Ottawa Charge 2-1 Sunday before a sold-out crowd at the Videotron Centre.

January 19, 2025 at 9:56PM
The Montreal Victoire's Amanda Boulier, left, and the Ottawa Charge's Mannon McMahon reach for the puck during a PWHL game Sunday in Quebec City, Canada. (Jacques Boissinot/The Associated Press)

Tabin's goal came on a third-period power play and stood as the winner.

She also assisted on Catherine Dubois' power-play goal that opened the scoring with 31 seconds left in the second period.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 26 saves as the Victoire improved to 23 points, three more than defending champion Minnesota.

Shiann Darkangelo scored her fourth goal of the season and Emerance Maschmeyer made 33 saves for the Charge, who are fourth in the league at 14 points.

The game in Quebec City, which had an announced crowd of 18,259, was the fourth game on the PWHL's Takeover Tour of neutral site games as the league considers expanding by as many as two teams by next season.

