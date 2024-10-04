T-wolves welcome Randle and DiVincenzo with title aspirations, after tough farewell to Towns

Trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks was the latest bold move by president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, a decision to deal a prolific player that could backfire if his production isn't backfilled. Bracing for the conditions of the new collective bargaining agreement that will make roster-building more difficult for teams with maximum salaries, though, the Wolves saw a way to add depth and keep their window for contention around Anthony Edwards open longer, even if that means subtracting some of their soul and some of their scoring.