Sports

T-wolves tie series with 117-93 win vs. Curry-less Warriors behind Randle's 24 points

Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves through another uneven performance, this time capitalizing on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's absence in a 117-93 victory on Thursday that tied the second-round playoff series at one game apiece.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 3:14AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves through another uneven performance, this time capitalizing on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's absence in a 117-93 victory on Thursday that tied the second-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Anthony Edwards finished with 20 points after an injury scare for the Wolves, who more than tripled their 3-point output (going 16 for 37) from their Game 1 loss when Curry was sidelined by a left hamstring strain that likely will keep him out at least until next week.

Jonathan Kuminga (18 points) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (15 points) combined to shoot 14 for 17 from the floor for the Warriors, who took nearly five minutes to score until Jimmy Butler's 3-pointer stopped the 13-0 run by the Wolves to start the game.

With the NBA's career leading 3-point shooter sitting next to him on the bench, coach Steve Kerr used the kitchen-sink strategy with 14 players getting time — including a baker's dozen in the first 14 minutes.

Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft who dropped out of the rotation at times during the regular season, was a bright spot off the bench. But this Warriors team was already thin on offense with a healthy Curry.

Against the Wolves and their athletic, long and versatile defense, there wasn't much to lean on. Without Curry to worry about, the Wolves had an easier time keeping shooters Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski quiet and the smooth and savvy Butler in check.

The Warriors put up their lowest first-quarter score (15) in the playoffs since Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals, according to Sportradar, when they had 11 in a loss to Cleveland.

Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the playoffs, two short of an automatic one-game suspension, for elbowing Naz Reid after Reid had just fouled him. Green was hot about the call, continuing to shout at official Tony Brothers during the timeout at risk of getting a second one. Curry was concerned enough about his pal getting ejected that he went over to the scorer's table to try to talk Green down and walk him back to the bench.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

about the writer

about the writer

DAVE CAMPBELL

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Marsh, Turner have RBIs in 10th inning as Phillies sweep Rays with 7-6 win

Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner each had two hits and drove in a run in the 10th inning to cap a comeback from four runs down and lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Sports

T-wolves tie series with 117-93 win vs. Curry-less Warriors behind Randle's 24 points

Sports

Drake Baldwin drives in the winning run to lift Braves over Reds 5-4 in 11 innings