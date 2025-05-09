T-wolves tie series with 117-93 win vs. Curry-less Warriors behind Randle's 24 points

Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the playoffs, two short of an automatic one-game suspension, for elbowing Naz Reid after Reid had just fouled him. Green was hot about the call, continuing to shout at official Tony Brothers during the timeout at risk of getting a second one. Curry was concerned enough about his pal getting ejected that he went over to the scorer's table to try to talk Green down and walk him back to the bench.