T-wolves seek quick pivot from Towns trade to maintain last season's NBA conference finals momentum

The Timberwolves took a major step forward last season by posting the second-best record in franchise history, sweeping Phoenix in the first round, dethroning defending champion Denver in the second round and reaching the conference finals before running out of steam against Dallas. Just when they were ready to report to training camp with the same core intact, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly pulled another bold trade lever two weeks ago by sending Towns to New York for Randle and DiVincenzo. The move was just as much about keeping the window for championship contention open around Edwards longer as it was for enhancing their chances to win their first title in 2024-25, but the Timberwolves are deep, experienced and well-coached enough to quickly integrate Randle and DiVincenzo and maintain the momentum they built last spring.