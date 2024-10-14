T Bone Burnett dishes on the Coen brothers, Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr

“I’d love to see where they grew up,” said Burnett, who performs Wednesday at the Parkway Theater. “Do you remember a few years ago [Bob] Dylan got arrested in New Jersey walking around with a hood on? The reason he was there is he was looking for the house where Bruce Springsteen wrote ‘Born to Run’ at. Everybody who is in show business, so to speak, is a fan first. As a fan of the Coen Brothers, I’d love to see where they grew up.”