NEW YORK — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage early Friday and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline's request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.
"We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed," the Chicago airline said just after 8 a.m. Eastern on Twitter.
It was unclear how many delays occurred, or if there were any related cancellations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stocks open lower, barely holding on to a gain for the week
Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday as the market heads for a weak ending to an up-and-down week of trading. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading. The benchmark index has alternated between gains and losses every day this week, and is barely higher for the week. Technology and communications companies were the biggest weights on the market. Energy prices also fell. European markets were higher and Asian markets ended mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.33% a day earlier.
Business
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
The Biden administration's embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
World
Berlin buys thousands of apartments from corporate landlords
Berlin's city government said Friday it is buying some 14,750 apartments from two large corporate landlords for 2.46 billion euros ($2.9 billion) — a deal announced a week before local and national elections as the German capital tries to expand the supply of publicly owned accommodation.
Business
UK says it will simplify confusing COVID-19 travel rules
The British government says it plans to simplify rules for international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, with an announcement coming later Friday.
Business
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit.