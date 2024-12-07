DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria's state news agency denies rumors that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus.
Syria's state news agency denies rumors that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus
Syria's state news agency denies rumors that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 2:52PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening.