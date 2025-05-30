Syria's only female minister says lifting of economic sanctions offers hope for recovery

DAMASCUS — The lifting of economic sanctions on Syria will allow the government to begin work on daunting tasks that include fighting corruption and bringing millions of refugees home, Hind Kabawat, the minister of social affairs and labor, told The Associated Press on Friday.
Kabawat is the only woman and the only Christian in the 23-member cabinet formed in March to steer the country during a transitional period after the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in a rebel offensive in December. Her portfolio will be one of the most important as the country begins rebuilding after nearly 14 years of civil war.
She said moves by the U.S. and the European Union in the past week to at least temporarily lift most of the sanctions that had been imposed on Syria over decades will allow that work to get started.
Before, she said, ''we would talk, we would make plans, but nothing could happen on the ground because sanctions were holding everything up and restricting our work.'' With the lifting of sanctions they can now move to ''implementation.''
One of the first programs the new government is planning to launch is ''temporary schools'' for the children of refugees and internally displaced people returning to their home areas.
Kabawat said that it will take time for the easing of sanctions to show effects on the ground, particularly since unwinding some of the financial restrictions will involve complicated bureaucracy.
''We are going step by step,'' she said. ''We are not saying that anything is easy -- we have many challenges — but we can't be pessimistic. We need to be optimistic.''
The new government's vision is ''that we don't want either food baskets or tents after five years,'' Kabawat said, referring to the country's dependence on humanitarian aid and many displacement camps.